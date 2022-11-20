How is ex-Luton Town player Chris Coyne getting on at the moment?

It is quite some time since Chris Coyne last pulled on a Luton Town shirt.

Having joined the Hatters from Dundee in 2001, the centre back went on to make a major impression over the course of his time at Kenilworth Road.

In total, the Australian made 253 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters, scoring 16 goals and helping the club climb from the fourth-tier to the second-tier of English football by 2005.

However, Coyne’s time as a Luton player would come to an end in January 2008, when he was sold to Colchester United for a reported £350,000, in a bid to raise funds amid the Hatters’ financial troubles.

After failing to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Championship in 2008 Coyne then went on to be named as Colchester’s club captain for the 2008-09 season, but found himself struggling for game time due to a number of issues.

As a result, the defender was released by mutual consent in the summer of 2009, having made 32 league appearances during his 18-month spell with Colchester.

Having departed the U’s, Coyne then returned to his native Australia, linking up with top-flight side Perth Glory on a three-year deal.

That return down under saw Coyne manage 32 appearances for Perth in total, while he also spent time on loan in China with Liaoning in 2010, in what proved to be an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to secure a place in Australia’s squad for that year’s World Cup.

With his playing career coming to an end in 2012, Coyne has since gone into management, taking charge of Bayswater City in the second-tier of Australian football.

Meanwhile, the former centre back has also twice taken charge of the Western Australia state team for the annual Call To Arms Cup match against Perth Glory, claiming victory in 2014, a long way from some of the situations he found himself in during his time at Luton.