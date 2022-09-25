How is ex-Luton Town player Cameron McGeehan getting on these days?

Born in Kingston upon Thames, Cameron McGeehan started his youth career with Fulham, before spending six years at Chelsea.

In 2011, McGeehan continued his progression with Norwich City, captaining the Norfolk club to victory in the FA Youth Cup during the 2012/13 campaign.

Getting his first taste of football within a senior environment at then fifth-tier club Luton Town, the young midfielder enjoyed a mightily impressive stint with the Hatters, turning a one-month loan in January to a deal that ran until the end of the season.

Helping the Hatters to promotion back to the Football League, McGeehan returned to Norwich City and spent the first of the following campaign closer to the first team.

However, a second loan stint was sanctioned in January 2015, with Cambridge United being his next destination but after a month, a move back to Kenilworth Road came to fruition.

This time, he joined on loan with a view to a permanent transfer, and at the end of what was another strong campaign for the Northern Ireland youth international, a six-figure fee was agreed between the Hatters and the Canaries.

Proceeding to score 22 goals in 65 league appearances across the next two seasons, the midfielder’s form earned him a move to Championship club Barnsley.

Spending three years with the Tykes, which included loan spells with Scunthorpe United and Portsmouth, McGeehan helped the Yorkshire club with promotion back to the second-tier during the 2018/19 campaign.

Embarking on a completely new challenge when his contract at Oakwell expired in the summer of 2020, McGeehan joined Belgian outfit Oostende.

Since his arrival ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, McGeehan has featured 37 times and has netted three goals for the top-tier outfit.

This season, injury has hindered McGeehan’s progress and he has been restricted to three appearances from the bench after nine games of the Jupiler Pro League thus far.