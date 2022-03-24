How is ex-Lincoln City player Neal Eardley getting on these days?

Neal Eardley had a starring role for Lincoln City, as they stormed to the League Two title and up into the third tier.

Playing in 43 league games, the defender was a first-team regular and looked solid all the way along as the club managed to secure a spot in League One after an extremely successful season.

Having also played a key role the campaign earlier, when they tried to sneak into the play-offs, Eardley is looked back at with fondness by Lincoln fans.

Since making the step up to the third tier though, he has since left the Imps and has now floated around in the EFL.

Quiz: Are these 19 Lincoln City facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Lincoln City reached the League One play-off final in 2021 Genuine Fake

In 2020, he departed Lincoln after over 100 league appearances and joined up with Burton. The Brewers no doubt were happy to bring in someone with his level of experience and talent at the back but he made only nine starts for the club and instead ended up on loan at Barrow.

Despite featuring more prominently for the on-loan side, he didn’t do enough on that short-term deal to end up back in the reckoning at his parent side. Instead, he was let go and joined Connah’s Quay Nomad’s in the Cymru Premier division and has managed to break into their first-team fairly regularly.

At just 33-years-old too, you would think that he still has plenty to offer in Wales and will likely end up continuing to contribute for them over the next few seasons.

This year, he has managed nine league appearances and one goal so far – and will want plenty more going forward with his new team.