How is ex-Leyton Orient player Dean Cox getting on at the moment?

Dean Cox is a name Leyton Orient fans will be more than familiar with having spent six years at the club during his career.

The now 35-year-old joined the club in 2010, departing Brighton and Hove Albion on a free transfer that summer, with Orient a League One side at the time.

During his six year stay, Cox went on to have relative success with the O’s.

the club achieved 7th place finishes on two occasions during his time there, narrowly missing out on the play-offs, and came 3rd in the 2013/14 campaign.

During that 13/14 campaign, Cox was crucial, netting 14 league goals and registering 15 league assists for the club. It was, though, not enough, with Orient eventually falling short to Rotherham United on penalties in the final at Wembley.

In total, Cox made 275 appearances for Leyton Orient, scoring 57 goals and assisting his teammates an impressive 88 times.

How is he getting on these days?

Cox would eventually depart Brisbane Road in 2016, with his contract being mutually terminated.

He would go on to join Crawley Town for a single season before non-league football beckoned.

Cox played for Eastbourne Borough between 2018 and 2021 and then for Worthing in 2021/22 before eventually retiring from football, as per Transfermarkt.

It’s unclear what Cox is up to career wise, but a quick glance on his Twitter show he is firmly fixed on the World Cup at the moment.

Something about @BukayoSaka87 hope he sets the World Cup a light 🙌🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Dean Cox (@dean_7cox) November 21, 2022

He recently backed Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka to have an impressive tournament before the young attacker bagged two goals in England’s 6-2 win over Iran yesterday.

Let’s hope that whatever Cox is up to career wise, he is enjoying it.