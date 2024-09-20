Marc Roca completed a permanent switch to Real Betis in the summer following a loan switch with the La Liga outfit during the 2023/24 campaign.

There was plenty of excitement when the 27-year-old was brought to Leeds from Bayern Munich during the summer of 2022, as he was seen as someone who could help offset the loss of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City in that window.

His reputation remained strong from his time with Espanyol in La Liga despite only playing 24 games for the Bavarian outfit. The Spaniard then made 32 league appearances for the Whites during the 2022/23 season, impressing early on in the season in his partnership with Tyler Adams, but fading when the USMNT captain suffered an injury in February 2023.

Leeds were eventually relegated, which caused plenty of issues for the hierarchy at the club last summer, with a number of loan clauses then activated for players in their first-team ranks. Whilst some would argue Leeds would have preferred to pick up a fee for the midfielder, who cost an initial £10m when he signed last summer, a loan move at least freed up wages at Elland Road.

Marc Roca joins Real Betis from Leeds United

Roca's lack of athleticism and mobility were always an issue for the Whites during their relegation season, but his range of passing and ability to progress the ball were vitally important at times, as well for the likes of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia.

Roca could have thrived stepping down a division, and could have been excellent under Daniel Farke, who has much more commitment to a possession-based style of play, but clearly his desire to play at the highest level still remained, and was likely to be the case again this summer after they missed out on promotion via the play-offs.

La Liga is perhaps a slower tempo and less physical league, which is why he has performed better than what Leeds fans saw in the Premier League. He impressed Manuel Pellegrini during his year on loan at the club, and the veteran coach was willing to sanction a move to bring him from Elland Road long-term.

A reunion with Betis once again this summer made sense for all parties involved, but Leeds would have been hoping that they could recoup some of the initial fee paid, as opposed to a second loan move, which does little for them other than take his wages off the books.

Roca became somewhat of a key player, featuring in both the league and Europa League prominently. He made 37 appearances in all competitions for Pellegrini’s side. According to that report from Estadio Deportivo, Roca was actually entitled to another loan, as he has a clause in his contract which allows him to depart temporarily for a second season.

However, they then showed willingness to secure a permanent switch for Roca. It was understood that Leeds were demanding up to €8 (£6.7) million for the Spaniard, but Betis were confident of finding an agreement closer to €5 (£4.2) million instead. A fee of less than £4.3 million was eventually agreed upon, with Roca eventually sold at a significant loss for Leeds, per The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Marc Roca's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (20/09/24) Club Appearances Goals Assists Espanyol 121 3 6 FC Bayern Munich 24 0 0 Leeds United 36 1 2 Real Betis 43 4 4

Real Betis and Marc Roca's 2024/25 campaign

Few of the loaned out players from 2023/24 performed well enough to make some money back on them, but Roca was one who fell into that category, so missing out on vital funds will be a cause of frustration again for Leeds' hierarchy and Farke.

Especially given the two clubs initially agreed a €12 million option to buy clause, meaning that this is a significant loss on potential income. However, it is money coming in nonetheless, which should help with their financial situation. Getting Roca’s wages off the books will be helpful, and could have helped to balance the PSR books.

At stages in his career, he has been on the cusp of the Spanish national team and will perhaps hope to be again if he can perform similarly to last season. So far, in 2024/25, he has started in every single league game. He has played the full 90 minutes in all but one of those fixtures.

Meanwhile, Betis qualified for the UEFA Conference League, where Roca came off the bench in their first qualifying leg. He played 26 minutes in a 2-0 win and was an unused substitute in the return leg in Spain, which they won 3-0 and 5-0 on aggregate.

Operating at the base of midfield in a 4-2-3-1, Roca's passing has been punchy and accurate. The 27-year-old has 26 progressive passes so far, with an accuracy of his overall passing game of 88.7% (all stats per FBref).

His role is as more of a metronome and facilitator behind forward players, such as ex-West Ham winger Pablo Fornals, and Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. He has had a hand in 11 shot creating actions already, but he is more of a deep-lying playmaker than a player who will get involved in plenty in the final third.

Leganes was perhaps his best display, as he ran the game with 72 passes and 85 touches, which was more than he managed in any game so far. Although he did provide the assist for one of Lo Celso's goals in the recent 2-1 win over Getafe, which can be seen in the clip below:

In the right system and with the right coach, he could have been a success at Elland Road, but Leeds are unlikely to regret this sale with a number of high-quality options for their own double-pivot this season, where club-captain Ethan Ampadu is a particular fan favourite.