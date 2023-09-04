Ipswich Town have made a good start to the season, winning four of their opening five league games of the 2023/24 campaign.

Considering they have only just been promoted from League One, the Tractor Boys have done very well with their only loss of the season coming against Leeds United, who were a Premier League team just a matter of months ago.

They have even gone unbeaten in the Carabao Cup, coming out on top against Bristol Rovers before beating Reading on penalties.

Their fast start isn't a massive surprise considering they have Kieran McKenna in charge, with the ex-Manchester United coach also having some top-quality Championship players at his disposal.

Even some of those that were with McKenna and the Tractor Boys in the third tier were quite clearly ready to make the step up to the second tier - and they are now showing their quality.

Where they will end up at the end of the season remains to be seen - but Sunderland's top-six finish last season should give them hope.

Looking back rather than forward in this article though, we are focusing on ex-Ipswich man Carlos Edwards.

Carlos Edwards' career

He spent the early stages of his career at Wrexham, establishing himself as a key first-teamer there before moving on to Luton Town in 2005.

And the Trinidadian continued to develop, joining then-promotion hopefuls Sunderland in January 2007 and playing a key part in guiding the Black Cats back to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

Following a two-and-a-half year spell at the Stadium of Light, he dropped down to the Championship and joined Grant Leadbitter in making the move from Wearside to Ipswich Town.

He enjoyed a respectable first campaign at Portman Road - but he was particularly good during the 2010/11 season - registering three goals and 10 assists in the second tier and showing exactly why he previously plied his trade in the top flight.

Scoring 10 goals and registering 24 assists in total for the Tractor Boys in 191 competitive appearances, he arguably enjoyed the most successful period of his career in Suffolk but he didn't appear regularly for Ipswich during 2013/14 and was loaned out to Millwall in March 2014.

He was nearly 36 by the time he signed for the Lions permanently in the summer of 2014 - and was ruled out of action with a serious knee injury for much of 2014/15.

Playing 22 times in all competitions during the following campaign though, he played a part in getting Millwall to the third-tier play-off final before they lost out to Barnsley.

How is Carlos Edwards getting on nowadays?

Following the end of his time at The Den, he returned to his homeland before coming back to England to play non-league football.

And at 44, he is still playing, with the wide player signing for Hadleigh United back in June.

Based in Suffolk, they aren't based too far away from Portman Road and they currently ply their trade in the Eastern Counties League, with the sides currently placed in the Premier Division (step 5).

Edwards has started against both Stansted in the FA Vase and Heacham in the league this season - and seems to be keeping himself fit even in his mid-forties.

The fact he still has the appetite to play at a low level has to be commended - and it will be fascinating to see how he gets on this season.