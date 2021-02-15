How is ex-Ipswich Town player Lee Martin getting on these days?

One of so many young players to have failed to have made the grade during his time at Manchester United, Lee Martin is a player who went on to carve out his career in the higher and lower depths of the Football League after making just a handful of appearances for the Red Devils.

Shipped out to the likes of Royal Antwerp and Rangers before taking on domestic spells with the likes of Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle and Nottingham Forest, Martin was a player who developed into a versatile midfield player who could play on both flanks and through the centre.

His nightmarish spell with United was eventually brought to and end in July 2009 as his former teammate, Roy Keane, then the manager of Ipswich Town, signed him in a deal which saw the midfielder swap Old Trafford for Portman Road.

However he was offered no signs of sentiment from his ex-United counterpart and found himself quickly dropped and subsequently transfer listed by the ruthless Irishman, thus leaving his Ipswich career seemingly in tatters.

A loan move to Charlton Athletic then offered him a reprieve, and it was an opportunity he seized with both hands as he contributed with a fair share of goals and assists for the then League One outfit.

Upon returning to East Anglia in a much better state of mind than what he left, Martin was given a new lease of life under the stewardship of Paul Jewell who had taken over the hotseat of the club following Keane’s departure in 2011.

The winger turned attacking midfielder had arguably his best spell of his career under Jewell and racked up an impressive five goals and 13 assists in two seasons before being eventually released by yet another new manager, Mick McCarthy, further down the line.

A largely uninspiring spell with Millwall then followed before the 34-year-old took in spells further down the pyramid with the likes of Northampton, Gillingham and Exeter City, with his experience proving valuable for the Grecians in particular.

Now plying his trade with Ebbsfleet United of the National League South, Martin still seemingly has some fire left in his belly as he plays out what is likely to be the final chapter of what has been a long and eventful career.