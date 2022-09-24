How is ex-Ipswich Town player Jay Tabb getting on these days?

EFL stalwart Jay Tabb hung up his boots in the summer of 2016 at the age of 32.

The wideman’s final four seasons were spent at Ipswich Town in the Championship, with the last one in particular being very frustrating due to injury.

Tabb made 249 Championship appearances across his career and spent one season in the Premier League with Reading.

His contributions were very important as the Tractor Boys made the second tier play-offs in 2014/15 under Mick McCarthy.

Tabb came through the ranks at Brentford and played for the Republic of Ireland youth teams, but he never picked up a cap for the full national side.

Footballer’s tend to head in a lot of different directions after retirement, punditry, coaching and management are usually options that players begin to take up before the end of their careers.

Tabb has instead begun a career as a horse racing jockey, the 38-year-old has been involved in competitive races having worked in the sport following his retirement.

Despite being a regular figure in midfield in the EFL for a long period of time, Tabb was only part of one promotion campaign in his career.

The wideman made 19 second tier appearances as Reading won the title in 2011/12 by one point.

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Ipswich Town players?

1 of 18 What is former Ipswich man Tomas Holy's nationality? French Italian Czech Croatian

In that same season, Southampton made it back-to-back promotions under Nigel Adkins to claim second spot, while West Ham United had to settle with the play-offs and third place.

The Hammers went on to defeat Ian Holloway’s Blackpool in the final with Ricardo Vaz Te slamming home a famous late winner.

Tabb will be fondly remembered by all four that he played for in his career and will certainly be an interesting name to look out for in horse racing terms in the coming years.

Ipswich have not had the same fortunes since Tabb’s departure but may start clawing their way back in League One this term.