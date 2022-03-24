How is ex-Ipswich Town player Dean Bowditch getting on these days?

Dean Bowditch spent six seasons with Ipswich but only ever managed 30 league starts with 12 goal contributions.

The player though has been a household name in the EFL, playing throughout the three leagues.

Over the course of his career, he spent a decade in League One and managed over 100 games in the Championship to boot.

With the Tractor Boys though, towards the beginning of his career, he failed to get onto the field too regularly and it was when he left Portman Road that he really began to thrive.

After leaving the club permanently in 2009, he moved to Yeovil, who were playing in League One at the time.

He was a regular in the side and helped them secure too solid midtable finishes and looked like he may stay on beyond his two seasons at the club.

Instead though, he was snapped up by MK Dons, the club he made the most appearances for. With the side, he became a club hero and really established himself for the side during his best season when the Dons were promoted into the Championship. It was his most productive season since he originally moved to the team and helped them push into the second tier.

As the Stadium:MK side fell back into the third tier, Bowditch featured less and ended up moving on to Stevenage on a short-term deal. He didn’t make many appearances there though either – just five to be exact – and then left permanently to join up with Northampton.

Now in League One and League Two, he still contributed enough when he did manage to get a game but his career had begun to tail off in the lower echelons of the EFL.

He headed off to non-league and played for Stowmarket in a big name move for the side but after just a campaign with the team – which ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic – he left and is now working as a Community Ambassador for his former team MK Dons.

Away from the playing field then, he is continuing to contribute to the game at 35-years-old and has found more success away from Ipswich Town.