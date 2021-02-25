How is ex-Ipswich Town man Kevin Bru getting on these days?

Kevin Bru spent 4 years at Ipswich Town in the last decade with him making over 90 league appearances at Portman Road, but what is he up to now?

The Tractor Boys signed Bru from Levski Sofia back in 2014 with the midfielder playing for the likes of Dijon and Rennes before then over in France.

He was a bit of a fan favourite, too, with his performances in midfield drawing chants of ‘Bru’ rather than ‘boo’ but in 2018 he was told he could leave and in that summer he moved abroad.

He signed for Apollon Limassol but only made 17 league appearances there before again moving in 2019, this time to Dinamo Bucharest.

Again, though, he was there for just a brief period of time with him again moving in 2020 back to his native France and, indeed, home city of Paris.

He is currently on the books of US Créteil-Lusitanos and has been there since the October of last year.

They play in the third tier of French football and they are currently 10th in the league table out of a division of 18 teams.

Hailing from the French capital, he is regularly talking about giants PSG on social media and is active on Twitter, recently evidently enjoying the win over Barcelona in the Champions League and the performance of a certain Kylian Mbappe.

Clearly, he is quite happy to be back where he grew up and we’ll see how Créteil get on for the rest of the season.