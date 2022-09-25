How is ex-Hull City player Robert Koren getting on these days?

Robert Koren started his career in his native country of Slovenia before making a move to England in 2007 joining West Brom.

The attacking player spent four seasons with the Baggies playing regular football for the side and left the club with over 100 appearances and 16 league goals under his belt.

In 2010, Koren made the move to fellow Championship club Hull City and was straightaway a regular player for the Tigers.

In his second season with the club he contributed ten goals in a season and was able to score nine in the season Hull were promoted up to the Premier League.

His game time did suffer a bit when Hull were in the top-flight and in his final season for Hull he scored two goals in 22 appearances but left the club with 28 goals in 143 league appearances.

A move to Melbourne City followed before Koren returned to Slovenia to finish his career with NK Dravograd.

The player made the decision to retire in January 2018 and within 18 months was in an assistant manager job at NK Celje.

However, in October of 2020, the now 42-year-old joined NK Fuzinar as their manager.

The move did not go to plan though as he oversaw just seven games, being sacked by May and the club won just one match under his management.

As it stands, he hasn’t re-entered the world of management yet. Although at a young age still, that may not be off the cards for the future.

Koren has remained in the world of football though and is now working at NK Dravograd as a coach.

The team are not in good form though currently sitting at the bottom of the table having lost every one of their seven games so far.

Therefore, the former player will be hoping his side can improve their form or he could find himself looking for a new job before long.