How is ex-Hull City player Ian Ashbee getting on at the moment?

Ian Ashbee had a long and varied career but is perhaps best-known for his time at Hull City, with him helping the Tigers into the Premier League during his spell there.

Born in Birmingham, Ashbee traded the west Midlands for the east Midlands as a young footballer, with him on the books at Derby County in the early to mid-90s.

Indeed, he would break into the senior team but only briefly, with him making just the one senior appearance in the league for the club before moving on in 1996.

He’d joined Cambridge United after a brief loan spell in Iceland and would stay there until 2002, with him racking up over 200 league appearances for the club in that time.

He kept with the amber and black theme after that, too, with him joining Hull City upon leaving Cambridge, and he would again make over 200 appearances in the league for the men from Humberside.

In a nine-year spell at Hull, he would help them climb the leagues to get them into the Premier League, in what was one of the most successful period’s in the Tigers’ modern history.

In 2011, he would leave the club and head to Preston North End for a short period, before deciding to call time on his playing career.

He has moved into coaching in the time since and is currently the assistant manager at Bridlington Town, with them currently sat in 8th place in the Northern Premier League Division One East.

They have 21 points from their opening 16 games but a promotion win might be difficult this year already, with Worksop and Stockton roaring clear of the pack to sit on 40 points apiece, 11 points clear of third-placed Cleethorpes.

Interestingly, Bridlington, despite their decent position in the table, have a goal difference of -13, which is the third-worst in the divsion.

Indeed, they’ve suffered a 4-0, 5-0 and 6-0 defeat in the league so far this year, which obviously hasn’t help their cause.