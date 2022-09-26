How is ex-Hull City manager Phil Brown getting on these days?

Phil Brown guided Hull City to one of their most memorable periods in their history during his time as manager, with them working their way into the Premier League and causing a few shocks along the way.

The Tigers have been in and out of the top flight since his time at the club, and have also dropped into League One, but right now they’re in the Championship and hoping that they can build an assault on the right end of the league table, though they’re currently struggling to do so thus far.

Whilst we wait to see what happens there, we’re taking a look at what Brown is up to now with him having a varied career since leaving Hull back in 2010.

He’d spent a short period at Preston North End in 2011 where he could not stop them getting relegated into League One and then saw a poor run of form costing him his job in League One, though they were just outside of the play-offs at the time.

He’d embark on a five-year stint at Southend after that in 2013, meanwhile, with them winning promotion to League One in 2015.

They flirted with another promotion to the Championship but lost out on the final day of 16/17, and that was to be the highest point they’d get to under Brown.

He went to Swindon in March 2018 but left in November that year and wound up in India shortly after, joining Pune City who became Hyderabad – he left in 2020.

In 2021, he was back at Southend but could not prevent them dropping out of the Football League and his last job was at Barrow last season, as he helped guide them to safety – though he’d leave after that as talks over a new contract broke down.

Quite the career, then, and there’s time for more yet.