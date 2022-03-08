How is ex-Hull City man Gaston Ramirez getting on these days?

Hull City will hope that new owner Acun Ilıcalı can bring long-term success to the club after his takeover was finalised earlier this year.

The main aim down the line will be to take the Tigers back to the Premier League, with the club having had different spells in the top-flight in the past decade.

One year that they won’t remember fondly though is the 2014/15 campaign, when Steve Bruce’s side were relegated. Gaston Ramirez was part of that squad, with the Uruguayan joining on loan from Southampton.

Even though the Ramirez showed signs of his talent, it’s fair to say that it was a frustrating spell for him with Hull. A return of one goal in 22 games wasn’t what the club was hoping for, whilst injuries also meant he wasn’t always available.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the attacker didn’t stay permanently, with Middlesbrough the next club for Ramirez in England.

After making a brilliant impact in the Championship, helping the Teesside outfit to promotion, he was signed up permanently to help them in the top-flight but Ramirez had just one full season with the side, where he managed two goals in 24 games.

That would signal the end of his time in the country, with a return to Italy with Sampdoria finalised in the summer of 2017.

Playing in Serie A appeared to benefit Ramirez, who was an important player over the next few years for the Il Doria, but the 20/21 campaign was much tougher as he failed to score a goal.

So, when his deal expired, Ramirez was released and he surprisingly had to wait until December last year before finding a new club, with a drop down to Serie B side Monza.

They are competing for promotion but the 31-year-old has only featured in five games with injuries not helping.

However, there’s still a lot of football to be played this season and Ramirez, who is now fit and available, will hope to play his part in helping the side to Serie A for the first time in their history.

