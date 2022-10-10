How is ex-Hull City and Celtic player Jackson Irvine getting on these days?

Born in Melbourne, and progressing through the youth ranks at various clubs, Jackson Irvine signed for Celtic in December 2010, aged just 17.

Excelling during his time within the Celtic academy, Irvine was handed his debut for the Scottish giants back in 2012, featuring as a substitute in a 2-2 draw against Hibernian.

Unable to pave his way to more regular game time immediately after that game, the Australian-born forward embarked on a season-long loan deal with Kilmarnock, and whilst gaining positive experience away from Glasgow, he netted just a single league goal.

Ahead of the next campaign, a loan move to Ross County was sanctioned, with the towering midfielder going on to net twice.

His displays whilst away on loan was enough to tempt the Scottish outfit to secure his signature permanently the following summer.

Adventuring south of the border in the summer of 2016, a move to Burton Albion came to fruition, with the Brewers operating in the Championship at the time.

In one season with the Midlands club, Irvine netted 11 league goals in 44 appearances, swooping the club’s Player of the Season award in the process.

Irvine completed a move within the Championship to Hull City the following summer, with the powerful midfielder penning down a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium.

The midfield operator was unable to replicate the goalscoring form he displayed whilst at Burton at Hull, with Irvine netting a total of 10 goals in over 100 matches.

Not playing a part during the opening stages of the 2020/21 campaign, Irvine joined Hibernian on loan in January 2021.

In the summer of 2021, a permanent move to 2. Bundesliga club FC St Pauli came about, with Irvine playing 28 times in the league.

This time around, he has started the campaign with three goals in 11 league appearances, with his side currently sitting 14th in the second tier standings.

Still featuring often for Australia on the international stage, he will be hoping to be a regular starter when the World Cup begins next month.