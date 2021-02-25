How is ex-Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie getting on these days?

Huddersfield Town moved for fresh direction in the summer with the appointment of Carlos Corberan and right now are suffering a few teething problems in the Championship. That’s left them worryingly looking over their shoulders and feeling the pressure to get things right at both ends of the pitch.

Defensively, Corberan’s side have been punished on too many occasions this season, conceding goals in quick succession and collapsing under minimal pressure. There are issues at the top of the pitch too and that is perhaps that little bit more alarming given how Huddersfield dominate possession under Corberan.

Josh Koroma’s injury hasn’t helped ease pressure on Fraizer Campbell in attack, with Huddersfield often as toothless as they are leaky.

Looking back to last season, Danny Cowley was armed with far more firepower in the form of Karlan Grant and Steve Mounie.

Grant stole the headlines with 19 goals and four assists for Huddersfield, but that naturally led the forward into the Premier League. West Brom picked him up and Huddersfield’s other reliable source of goals from 2019/20 was out of the door too.

Mounie had bagged eight goals and registered two assists, providing a goal threat and a presence in attack for Cowley. That allowed Grant to play from the left, where he proved to be devastating with his productivity.

However, like the West Brom-bound Grant, Mounie was on the move, with his destination France and Brest.

He’s settled into life in Ligue 1 well, scoring six times and registering four assists in 24 appearances, with the 26-year-old proving to be a reliable source of goals in the French top-flight.

When you consider that Koroma and Campbell have just six goals apiece this season for a Huddersfield side that get forward and create chances, it’s a concern and begs questions like how many Grant and Mounie would have scored under Corberan given their success under Cowley.

That pair have gone and Corberan will continue to look forwards with Huddersfield, but the personnel that swiftly moved on as he arrived should leave a twinge of regret.

