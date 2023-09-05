Christopher Schindler cemented his name in Huddersfield Town folklore during his five-year stint in West Yorkshire.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a respectable innings at the John Smith's Stadium, joining the club back in 2016 and as they say, the rest is history.

Schindler came through the ranks at hometown club 1860 Munich, playing more than 150 times in the senior setup with the 2. Bundesliga outfit an established mid-table side.

The captain arrived for a club record fee at the time as the Terriers aimed to push on from Championship mediocrity to play-off contenders.

The defender quickly became a regular in the blue and white stripes, quickly adjusting to life in England and played an integral role in one of the most poignant moments in the club's recent history.

How did Schindler perform at Huddersfield?

Huddersfield had finished no higher than 16th place in the second tier, since returning to the division in 2012, up until Schindler's arrival.

The Terriers, however, started brilliantly with Schindler making his debut in the opening weekend win over Brentford - a first off 44 appearances for his new club.

The former German youth international recorded ten clean sheets while scoring twice, both goals coming against Ipswich Town with his first clinching all three points for his side in a 1-0 win at Portman Road.

Huddersfield secured a fifth-place finish with the play-off dreams now a reality. Beating Sheffield Wednesday on penalties, they faced Reading at Wembley with neither side able to break the deadlock with another shootout set to follow.

Back-to-back misses from the Royals gave the Yorkshire outfit the chance to take victory. Up stepped Schindler, firing past Ali Al-Habsi to send his team in the promised land and become a hero in front of the Town faithful.

How did Schindler do in the Premier League?

The 33-year-old kept his place in the starting eleven upon promotion and was vital as David Wagner's side defied the odds once again to fend off relegation. The club finished four points clear of the drop with Schindler helping them secure nine clean sheets in his 37 top-flight appearances, winning the first of back-to-back Player of the Year awards - the first to do so since Peter Clarke in 2011.

The Terriers were not so fortunate the following year, finishing rock bottom with Schindler playing another 37 times.

The veteran remained for another Championship battle, playing 57 times in the second tier in the following two campaigns, game time significantly declining in his final year at the club due to injury.

Departing in 2021, he amassed 185 appearances across five seasons, scoring five goals and countless clean sheets during a jubilant era for the club.

Where is Schindler now?

Schindler returned to Germany upon his Huddersfield departure, moving to second-tier side 1. FC Nürnberg.

The defender has continued to be a reliable asset to the backline, playing 30 times, including a league debut goal against Fortuna Düsseldorf, as the club finished eighth in the league.

He played another 26 times for Die Legende the following year as they recorded another mid-table finish but is yet to feature this season.