How is ex-Huddersfield Town player Joel Lynch getting on at the moment?

Joel Lynch has had a strong career in this country, playing at a good level and for some big clubs along the way, with him still going strong having turned 35 back in October.

The defender’s career started at Brighton with him making his debut in 2005 and going on to make just shy of 80 league appearances for the Seagulls, before he moved on in 2009 and traded the south coast for the east Midlands.

Indeed, in 2008 he joined Nottingham Forest on loan and made it permanent a year later, with his time with the Reds lasting until 2012 before another move was on the cards.

He joined Huddersfield in that year and it’s perhaps with the Terriers he enjoyed his best football, with him making over 100 league appearances during the four years he was in Yorkshire, before 2016 saw him on the move again, and this time back down south.

He joined QPR and played for them for three years, in another significant spell for a club, as he made just under 100 league appearances for the Hoops, before a brief spell at Sunderland which ended in 2020.

He was out of the game for a brief period after that, but linked up with Crawley Town in 2021 and has been there ever since, with his career almost coming full circle in many ways thanks to his Sussex roots.

Crawley have had it tough so far this season with a sluggish start costing Kevin Betsy his job but since his exit things have picked up a little, and the Red Devils are out of the relegation zone having shored things up a little bit.

Their plan will be to keep that going with Swindon Town up next this weekend, and Lynch will be eager to play his part having made a number of appearances in November, both in the league and in the FA Cup.