How is ex-Huddersfield Town player Collin Quaner getting on these days?

Huddersfield Town were close to promotion last season as Carlos Corberan’s side lost the play-off final to Nottingham Forest.

It was a shame for the Terriers that they couldn’t emulate the 2017 side that caused a shock when they reached the Premier League under David Wagner.

Given the size of the achievement, all players who played a part in that squad are fondly remembered by the support, with Collin Quaner one of those who was involved.

The forward joined in January and played 17 games in that promotion push, before playing 25 times as the Yorkshire outfit defied the odds to retain their Premier League status a year later.

Which club did Huddersfield Town sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Iwan Roberts Wolves Crystal Palace Watford Norwich City

However, Quaner’s influence on the side was reducing and he was sent out on loan to Ipswich before eventually leaving the club when his deal expired in 2020.

Unfortunately for the German, things didn’t get better for the player after he left, with injuries seriously impacting Quaner at this stage of his career.

A short spell with St. Mirren followed, but he managed just six appearances in the Scottish top-flight before he would be on the lookout for another club.

This would take the player to Austria Klagenfurt, but once again he would be unable to make the mark that he wanted due to fitness problems, and Quaner would agree to terminate his contract earlier than expected as he chose to retire due to Achilles and knee problems.

So, now just 31-years-old, Quaner is onto the next chapter in his life and he will no doubt look back with pride at what he achieved, with that promotion at Huddersfield undoubtedly one of the best moments in his career.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.