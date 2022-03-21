How is ex-Huddersfield Town player Adama Diakhaby getting on these days?

Huddersfield Town have just about managed to piece themselves back together after they came crashing out of the Premier League in 2019.

Coincidently, it’s almost threatening to come full circle, with Huddersfield currently fourth in the Championship and in with a very good shout of the play-offs.

One man that’s passed through the club in that transition is Adama Diakhaby – a player whose lack of impact at the John Smith’s Stadium was part of the reason behind a rough transition from the Premier League to the Championship.

The winger was finally cut free from his spell with Huddersfield back in early 2021, with the club confirming he had joined Amiens SC on an undisclosed deal.

Quiz: Can you name what club these Huddersfield Town one-appearance wonders play for now?

1 of 15 What club does ex-Huddersfield man Jordan Williams play for now? Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United Barnsley Sheffield United

12 appearances, one goal and two assists in Ligue 2 followed last season, with 11 starts within that period as Amiens finished 13th in the table.

This season, Diakhaby has added a further 14 appearances to that total, but he’s not played since November.

His 18-month contract that he signed upon arrival in Ligue 2 is quickly running down, with still very little sign of the 25-year-old showcasing his early career promise.

It’s believed that the fee Huddersfield initially paid for Diakhaby was £9m, only underlining just how much potential the winger had before he came to England.

Ultimately, his failure to live up to the hype contributed to Huddersfield falling back into the Championship with a whimper.

They’ve managed to recover, thankfully, which isn’t the case for Diakhaby just yet.