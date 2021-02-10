How is ex-Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert getting on these days?

Huddersfield Town find themselves on a poor run of form in the Championship and haven’t won in six fixtures.

Carlos Corberan last tasted victory on December 29th against Blackburn Rovers and this is now Huddersfield’s worst run of form in the Championship since the start of last season under Jan Siewert.

Siewert failed to win a Championship fixture last season and crashed out of the League Cup at the hands of Lincoln City. Danny Cowley – the man that got the better of him in the aforementioned cup fixture – replaced the German and ended up guiding Huddersfield to safety before he was replaced by Corberan.

Cowley has been without work since leaving Huddersfield, but Siewert has moved onto new challenges since his nightmare in West Yorkshire.

After some time out of the game and a global pandemic, Siewert made a fresh start for the 2020/21 campaign.

The 38-year-old was appointed as Head of Academy Coaching at German side Mainz. As quoted at the time, he said: “I’ve worked in a number of different roles and have been able to gather lots of experience for such a young age.

“For me, the time has now come to pass this onto other players and coaches. At the same time I have the opportunity to develop myself even further, so the position opens a lot of doors for me.

“I have been in contact with Mainz 05 for a long time now. I know some of the people there very well, so there’s already that level of trust. I’m looking forward to the task ahead.”

Despite a role with the club’s youth set-up, Siewert was asked to step into the first-team dugout at the end of 2020 when Jan-Moritz Lichte left the club.

Taking interim charge over the New Year, Siewert oversaw one Bundesliga fixture against Bayern Munich, losing 5-2 to the current European Champions.

Bo Svensson has since come in, with Siewert reverting back to his role as Head of Academy Coaching.

He’s sure to have an eye on Huddersfield still, the club he left his heart with, as they aim to turn things around under Corberan and get back to winning ways.

