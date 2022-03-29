How is ex-Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner getting on at the moment?

Huddersfield Town fans will forever worship David Wagner after he guided them to an unlikely promotion back in 2016/17 and then two years in the Premier League.

Of course, Wagner didn’t see out those two years in the top-flight as Huddersfield spiralled towards relegation in 2018/19. However, the moments he gave supporters during his time at the John Smith’s Stadium will never be forgotten and Town fans consistently check up on their former boss.

As recently as the summer of 2021, Wagner was heavily linked with the West Brom job, as Huddersfield fans faced up to the very real possibility that they’d be going head-to-head with the 50-year-old in the Championship this season.

In the end, West Brom settled for Valerien Ismael after talks with Wagner broke down.

Wagner, instead, opted for Switzerland and an opportunity to go and manage Young Boys as they looked to defend their Swiss Super League title.

There was also the opportunity to lead Young Boys into the Champions League. Wagner’s side would finish bottom of Group F with only five points, but enjoyed some memorable moments, including a late 2-1 win over Manchester United back in September.

However, in terms of their league performance, Young Boys have been off the pace this season and that’s, ultimately, cost Wagner his job earlier in the month.

Wagner parted company with the reigning Swiss champions earlier in March, as their crown began to slip from their fingertips.

Currently sitting third in the table under Matteo Vanetta, Young Boys are 17 points adrift of FC Zurich and in a battle with Lugano for Europa League qualification next term.

For whatever reason, Wagner has failed to make the most of opportunities at Schalke or Young Boys since leaving Huddersfield.

His next job will be interesting to watch unfold as he bids to chip into the same sort of spirit he did at Huddersfield – a job in which saw his managerial career peak.