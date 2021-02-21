How is ex-Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City winger Anthony Pilkington getting on these days?

Anthony Pilkington managed to enjoy largely successful two-and-a-half and four-season stays with both Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City respectively and played a role in promotion battles for them.

The winger arrived at Huddersfield in January 2009 from Stockport County, and he went on to score two goals in 16 appearances in League One during the second half of the 2008/09 campaign. Pilkington was hugely influential the following two campaigns as the Terriers reached the play-offs in consecutive seasons without getting promotion. He fired in seven league goals in 2009/10 and ten the following term.

However, after the Terriers failed to secure promotion to the Championship, Pilkington move on to Premier League Norwich City, where he impressed in his first-ever season in the top-flight scoring eight goals to help Paul Lambert’s side survive. Over the next two campaigns, he fired in a further six league strikes, but could not prevent them being relegated in 2013/14.

A move to Cardiff followed for the winger and the 32-year-old managed to rack up over 100 appearances for the Bluebirds and scored 20 league goals during his four-season stay (Sofascore). He played a bit part role under Neil Warnock as he guided the club back to the Premier League during the 2017/18 season, firing in three goals in his eight appearances.

Having failed to force his way into Warnock’s plans for the Premier League during the first half of the 2018/19 campaign the decision was made for Pilkington to leave by mutual consent. He went on to sign for Wigan Athletic in January 2019, and he scored once in ten Championship appearances to help the Latics survive relegation back to League One.

Last term, things were more challenging for Wigan with off the field issues and a points deduction meaning they were relegated from the Championship. Pilkington though did manage three goals in 16 appearances for them on their way to relegation.

Having left Wigan following their relegation, the winger is now playing with Indian Super League side SC East Bengal, where he has so far found the net once in nine league appearances. Back in November, he showed Huddersfield still remains in his thoughts by sharing a Tweet from the 2009/10 season in which he scored one of six goals against Wycombe Wanderers.