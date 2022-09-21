How is ex-Huddersfield and Ipswich player Jon Stead getting on these days?

Jon Stead enjoyed a long career as a professional footballer.

The former Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town forward began his career with the Terriers in 2002.

At 19-years old, his debut came in a 2-0 defeat to Brentford in August of that year.

After two years with the club, he departed for Blackburn Rovers.

Stead eventually returned to Huddersfield in 2013, where he went on to make 19 appearances for the team.

During his second stint at the John Smith Stadium, the now 39-year old was shipped out on loan to the likes of Oldham Athletic and Bradford City.

Following a difficult two years with his boyhood club, Stead departed for Notts County in 2015.

Over four years with the club, he played 162 times, netting 42 goals culminating in the relegation of the Magpies in 2019.

A 23rd place finish in League Two consigned their fate to non-league football for the first time in their then 157-year history.

That relegation signalled the end of the striker’s time with Notts County, as he departed for Harrogate Town.

This was the final club change of his lengthy playing career as he would eventually retire from the on-pitch action after two further years with Harrogate.

In 2021, he officially called a day on his time as a player and turned his attention to the coaching side of the game.

He has taken on two active roles on the touchline, first becoming the assistant manager for Hartford Athletic before then taking on the same role with the Tampa Bay Rowdies earlier this year.

There he has reunited with former Sunderland teammate Neill Collins, where the pair played together between 2005 and 2007.

Perhaps this could leave the door open for a return to Huddersfield or Ipswich in the future as a possible coach, but for now he is continuing to work with the American side having only taken up the role in January.