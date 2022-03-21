How is ex-Fulham player Brede Hangelaand getting on these days?

Brede Hangeland spent seven seasons in the Premier League with Fulham from 2007 to 2014.

The Norwegian defender enjoyed an overall successful stint that ended in disaster for the Cottagers.

The 2013/14 would be the last the Fulham faithful saw of Hangeland as the club went down in a chaotic campaign.

Hangeland may now be most remembered for telling a story of the time that manager Felix Magath advised him to treat a knee injury by rubbing cheese on his thigh.

But Hangeland did leave Fulham for Crystal Palace at the end of that mired campaign.

The Eagles had been promoted as Fulham were relegated so the defender maintained his position as a top flight player.

Hangeland played a significant role in helping Palace stay in the Premier League that season, playing 14 league games under Ian Holloway and Tony Pulis.

Hangeland even contributed with two goals as Palace finished the season 10th in the table.

Hangeland played a smaller role in Palace’s second season back in the top flight, featuring only seven times as the club finished 15th in a more difficult campaign.

That was the end of Hangeland’s playing career as he hung up his boots at the end of that season.

The now 40-year old appeared on Sky Sports News to confirm the announcement that his playing days were over.

He had been released by Crystal Palace following the expiration of his contract and he took that as the chance to end his career for good.

Most recently, in December 2020, Hangeland announced he was returning to football in a coaching capacity as he was appointed to the Norway national team as part of the side’s management staff.