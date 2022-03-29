How is ex-Fulham manager Felix Magath getting on at the moment?

Felix Magath, famous for a surprise Bundesliga title win with Wolfsburg, has recently taken the reins at Hertha Berlin.

Hertha have struggled in various attempts to become a European football chasing side in the Bundesliga in recent years, getting through a lot of managers in the process.

Magath, 68, was brought in to try and save Fulham from relegation in 2013/14, but he was unsuccessful and was dismissed after overseeing a very poor start in the Championship the following campaign.

Since then Magath’s managerial career has continued to slow down, taking nearly a two year break before managing of Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng for less than a full season and he only just returned to the hot-seat, stepping into the dugout at Hertha just over two weeks ago.

Despite heavy investment, Hertha have flirted with relegation on a consistent basis in the last few years and 2021/22 is no different, with seven matches remaining they are sat in 16th, the relegation play-off spot, only on goal difference but having played one more than Augsburg just above them.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Fulham’s stadium that all Cottagers supporters should get correct

1 of 11 Since what year has Craven Cottage been the home of Fulham FC 1892 1896 1900 1904

Magath won his first game, and only so far, in charge 3-0 over Hoffenheim and will be expected to save the Old Lady due to quality of the players at his disposal on paper.

His contract is only until the end of the season, but if the job continues as it started, it would not be a surprise for him to take on another short term contract in the summer, to have one last crack at the big time.