How is ex-Exeter City player Ryan Harley getting on these days?

Having played for a number of clubs in the EFL throughout his footballing career, Ryan Harley always found his home to be at Exeter City, with the Grecians being the club he appeared for the most and he spent two separate stints with them.

Harley joined the Devon club in 2007 when they were a non-league team and spent nearly four years rising the leagues with them until he secured a move to Championship side Swansea City, having scored 28 goals in 122 appearances.

It didn’t work out for the midfielder in South Wales, nor at his next club in Brighton & Hove Albion, and after spending time at Swindon Town, Harley returned to St. James’ Park in 2014 with Exeter – initially on loan before making it a permanent arrangement.

After spending another three-and-a-half years at Exeter, Harley departed again in 2018 for MK Dons – but what is he getting up to nowadays?

Now 37 years of age, Harley is still playing competitive football but he’s doing so in non-league.

He actually headed out of the professional game in 2020 after leaving MK Dons, joining Bath City of the National League South in September of that year.

After dropping out of the Bath squad though earlier this season, Harley made the switch to Somerset-based club Frome Town, who ply their trade in the eighth tier of English football and are currently top of the Southern Football League Division One South.

Harley hasn’t featured much due to injuries so far, but he also revealed in a recent interview that he’s taken on more of a coaching role since he’s been out of the side, although he recently has recovered from his issues to get back on the pitch.

It’s likely that Harley will not have too much time left in his playing days but it appears that he’s already begun walking the path in the transition to become a full-time coach in the near future.