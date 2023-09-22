Highlights Coventry City secured a major signing in striker Ellis Simms amidst significant interest from other Championship clubs such as Ipswich Town, Sunderland, and Stoke City.

Simms had an impressive loan spell at Sunderland last season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists before being recalled by Everton.

While Simms is yet to score for Coventry City, manager Mark Robins is looking for more from him and other new signings, acknowledging that they are a work in progress and will need time to adjust.

Coventry City won the race to sign striker Ellis Simms from Everton this summer.

It was a coup for the Sky Blues to land Simms' signature amid interest from a host of Championship clubs, including Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City.

Simms attracted attention after an excellent loan spell at Sunderland in the first half of last season, during which he scored seven goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances before being recalled by Everton in December.

The 22-year-old helped the Toffees to Premier League survival after his return to Goodison Park, scoring a crucial last-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in March.

Simms arrived at the CBS Arena as part of the Sky Blues' huge summer recruitment drive which saw manager Mark Robins bring in 11 new players.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

Coventry lost star duo Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer this summer, and Robins will be hoping that Simms can help to provide the goals and creativity in their absence.

As Simms settles into life with the Sky Blues, we looked at how he has been getting on at his new club.

How is Ellis Simms getting on at Coventry City so far?

Simms has featured in all eight games in all competitions for Coventry so far this season, but only three of those have come as starts.

The striker has not started the Sky Blues' last three league games, with Robins opting to pair Matty Godden and club record signing Haji Wright up front.

Simms is yet to get off the mark for Coventry, and Robins admitted after the 3-2 defeat at Cardiff City on Tuesday night that he is looking for more from Simms and Wright after their big money summer moves.

Asked about top scorer Godden's contribution so far, Robins told Coventry Live: "It’s brilliant; fantastic. And he’s looking the threat. He’s got players there who are playing a supporting role, really, and they have got to do that a bit better. I thought Ellis coming on was better. He tried to stretch things and looked like he could get behind and beyond them, and get on the end of something. He put his body in there and really that’s what I am looking for from all of them, and Haji and Ellis in particular, they have got to get that part of their game going.

"Ellis knows the country a bit better, and Haji is new to that but look, that will evolve. We don’t ever sign the finished article. We have a lot of work to do with the players, which is fine. We know that and we will get there. But it’s just going to take a little bit of time, which is what we said from the outset."

Simms is not the only Sky Blues player to underperform so far this season in what has been a disappointing start to the campaign for Robins' men, but the striker has proven his ability at Championship level previously and he will no doubt be an asset for the club in the years to come.