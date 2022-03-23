How is ex-Doncaster Rovers player Paul Green getting on these days?

Paul Green had a lengthy career with Doncaster Rovers, and went on to gain 19 caps for the Republic of Ireland in what was a fine career.

Green joined Doncaster Rovers as a youth player after being released by Sheffield Wednesday at the age of 16.

After progresing through the youth ranks at the club, the midfielder went on to make 190 appearances for the club in all competitions.

These appearances included several promotions for the club, and in them, Green managed to score 19 goals and register seven assists.

In 2008, Green would leave for Derby County, where he spent four years and made 143 appearances as part of a Rams side that lingered in the Championship’s mid-table.

Post-Derby, Green would go on to have further spells in the English Football League with the likes of Leeds United, Rotherham United, Crewe Alexandra and Oldham Athletic

With that being said, how is he getting on now?

Quiz: Can you name which club Doncaster Rovers sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Andy Warrington? Barrow Bury Harrogate Town Sutton United

Green currently finds himself playing in the non-league aged 38 after signing for Boston United in August 2020.

Boston United play their football in the National League North, two tiers below the EFL and League Two, with Green having appeared 35 times across his two seasons there so far.

At present, his club are currently eighth in the National League North table, chasing down a play-off place for the chance to compete for promotion to the National League.

Green is contracted to the club through until the end of the season, when he will make a decision regarding the next step in his long career.