How is ex-Derby County striker Theo Robinson getting on these days?

It is quite some time now since Theo Robinson last pulled on a Derby County shirt.

Having scored 23 goals in 83 appearances for the Rams after joining – initially on loan – from Millwall in January 2011, Robinson would make his departure from Pride Park just over two years later, returning to former club Huddersfield on loan in February 2013, where the striker failed to score in six appearances.

Then, at the end of that season, Robinson would leave Derby on a permanent basis, and since then, his career has certainly seen him move about the Football League.

Robinson’s first destination would be Doncaster, who he was unable to prevent suffering relegation from the Championship during his debut campaign at the Keepmoat Stadium, and after spending the latter part of his second season out on loan with Scunthorpe in 2014/15, Robinson would leave Doncaster at the end of that season, having scored 12 times in 72 games in total.

The 2015/16 campaign would see Robinson head north of the border to join Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, and end with him leaving Port Vale following their 12th place finish in League One that season, with Robinson having scored twice in 25 appearances across those two spells with those two clubs.

Robinson’s next move would take him to Lincoln for the 2016/17 season, where he would score just once in 14 league appearances as the Imps won promotion to the National League, although he score seven goals in seven FA Cup appearances to help them become the first non-league side to reach the Quarter Finals of that competition in 103 years.

However, Robinson would not have the chance to play in the final two games of that FA Cup run, with his performances having already earned him a move back to League One with Southend, a club he had previously played for on loan, during the 2017 January transfer window.

Robinson would remain a Southend player until the summer of 2020, when he departed following their relegation to League Two, although he spent a significant portion of his last two season with the Shrimpers out on loan in the fourth-tier, first with Swindon and then Colchester, scoring 12 goals in 32 appearances for the latter to help The U’s earn a play-off place last season, where they were beaten by Exeter in the semi finals.

That departure from Southend last summer then saw Robinson return to another his former clubs, Port Vale, with the 32-year-old putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Valiants.

Since that move, Robinson has so far scored four goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for the club, and was the subject of some uncertainty last month, when he was removed and then restored to the squad, as Vale looked to accommodate new signings in their squad, while working within the limits on the number of players over the age of 22 that can be included in a League Two squad.

Off the pitch, Robinson has also become a host of the “The Ball Don’t Lie” podcast while continuing his playing career.

That podcast is advertised as one for past and present players and coaches to their stories and thoughts on football, and given the vast and varied career he has had so far, Robinson himself will no doubt have plenty to talk about.