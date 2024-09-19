Louie Sibley left Derby County in the summer to join fellow League One promotion winners Oxford United, in what some viewed as a surprise deal.

After signing for Derby at the age of seven, Sibley made his way all the way up the age groups before making his debut for the first-team in a 15-minute cameo against Scunthorpe United at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

He went on to make 173 appearances for his boyhood club, playing at both wing-back and in midfield across his five years with the senior squad under the guidance of Phillip Cocu, Wayne Rooney and, eventually, Paul Warne.

Louie Sibley's Derby County Stats (As Per TransferMarkt) Appearances 173 Goals 20 Assists 11

Sibley capped off his Derby career with promotion on the final day of last season, playing 38 times for the Rams as they finished second in the third tier. However, a new contract could not be agreed between the two parties, and instead, he made his way to the Kassam Stadium, signing a long-term deal.

Louie Sibley has struggled to break into Oxford United XI so far

Some Derby fans had probably expected Sibley to make his way into the starting 11 rather quickly at Oxford, but it has actually transpired to be a bit of a struggle for Sibley to get minutes in the Championship in 2024/25 so far.

He has made just two appearances in the league in the opening five games, equating to 18 minutes of football, as Des Buckingham's side look for consistency early on.

His new club have made a fantastic start to the season after being written off by many before a ball had been kicked. Nevertheless, their fine form has meant that Sibley has had to wait for opportunities.

He had been active in the Carabao Cup, starting and finishing in both of Oxford's ties, but a 1-0 loss to Coventry City in the second round saw his team knocked out early - further limiting his game-time.

Sibley has been used as a midfielder when he has come onto the pitch in his short time under Buckingham, but there will be worries for the 23-year-old if he is not given more minutes soon.

Louie Sibley's potential return to Pride Park is looming

The Rams have seen a number of their under-18's Premier League winning youth side leave the club over the last few years, and two of those - Jason Knight and Max Bird - have already come back to Pride Park to play this season in Derby's 3-0 win over their new club, Bristol City.

Sibley himself will welcome his former side to Oxford before he returns home, with The U's facing Warne's Rams on October 22 at the Kassam Stadium.

It will not be until February 11 that the boyhood Derby supporter goes back to the stadium that he grew up watching his team play at, and the positive for Sibley is that by then, he may have cracked the starting XI.

However, he may have some fears that he has possibly made the incorrect move at this stage of his career as the season rolls on.