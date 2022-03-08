How is ex-Derby County man Theo Robinson getting on these days?

It has been quite some time since Theo Robinson last played for Derby County.

Having joined the club on loan from Millwall in February 2011, the striker made his deal permanent that summer, and would go on to 23 goals in 83 appearances in all competitions for the Rams.

Robinson’s time at Derby came to an end in February 2013, when he left the club to rejoin his former side Huddersfield Town on an emergency loan until the end of the season.

Following the expiry of that temporary deal, Robinson left Derby on a permanent basis in the summer of 2013, when he moved to Doncaster Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

Since then, the striker has played for a variety of teams across the Football League, National League and Scottish Premiership, and has featured for the likes of Scunthorpe, Port Vale, Motherwell, Lincoln, Southend, Southend, Swndon and Colchester since his exit from Pride Park.

Currently, Robinson is playing for Bradford City, having joined the club on a free transfer, after being released by Port Vale last summer, after a year at Vale Park, which had been his second spell with the Valiants.

Since his move to Valley Parade, Robinson has found the net four times in 26 appearances across all competitions for Bradford, in what has been a frustrating season for the club.

The Bantams currently sit 15th in the League Two standings, 15 points adrift of the play-off places, meaning the push for promotion expected in pre-season has failed to materialise.

With Robinson out of contract with Bradford at the end of the season as well, it seems the 33-year-old could soon once again be facing something of an uncertain future.

Off the pitch, Robinson has also hosted a YouTube channel called TheBallDontLie with former Colchester teammate Frank Nouble, discussing a number of issues around the game.