How is ex-Derby County man Paul Green getting on these days?

Paul Green was a great servant for Derby County during his lengthy spell in the East Midlands.

The midfielder arrived at Pride Park on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers in 2008, after making over 250 appearances for Donny.

Green’s performances for the Rams got better as each season went by. In 2010, he was even called up to the Republic of Ireland national side, as a result of his impressive displays for Derby.

Celtic were also linked with Green during this time, but Derby managed to hold onto the midfielder amid interest from the Glasgow outfit.

Green ended up making 143 appearances for Derby, before departing Pride Park for Leeds United on a free transfer in 2012. The latter stages of his spell at Derby were tarnished by a lengthy injury, which saw him injury his cruciate and mediate ligaments.

After spells in the EFL with Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic and Crewe Alexandra, where is Green now?

Well, the 37-year-old is currently plying his trade in the National League North with Boston United, as he hopes to guide the Pilgrims into the National League this term.

Boston have a number of experienced lower-league EFL players on the books at York Street, including the likes of Matt Tootle, Terry Hawkridge and Mitch Rose.

Green’s experience and leadership is likely to be beneficial for Craig Elliott’s side, but they aren’t currently playing, so will be keen to get back on the grass as soon as possible.