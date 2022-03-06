How is ex-Derby County man Johnny Russell getting on these days?

Johnny Russell is going strong in MLS and is still playing for Sporting Kansas City, the franchise he left Derby County for in January 2018.

The Scotsman is a key senior pro for SKC and will be hoping to qualify for the play-offs, as they did in 2021, in the 2022 MLS season that began at the end of February.

Russell played 203 times for Derby in four and half seasons, scoring 34 and assisting 34 as well, a very healthy record for a wide player.

It was a frustrating spell at the club with them coming very close to winning promotion to the Premier League, but Russell has moved on and is thriving in MLS as the competition grows in quality year on year.

SKC lost their first match of the campaign in the Western Conference, 3-1 away at Atlanta United, with Russell taking on the captain’s armband since the 2021 season.

Russell will be fondly remembered at Derby County, in coming so close to taking the club back to the promiseland but also for the consistency of his strong performances, wearing the shirt with pride.

It will be interesting to see if the 14-time Scotland international does ever return to the EFL, or the United Kingdom at that, to finish his career closer to home, but for now his focus will be on securing a spot in the play-offs for a third straight season with SKC.