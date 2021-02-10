How is ex-Derby County and Reading manager Paul Clement getting on these days?

Paul Clement is a manager that will be remembered for his time in charge of both Derby County and Reading whilst they were playing their football in the Championship.

The former Chelsea coach was appointed as Derby boss back in June 2015, and made a relatively strong start to life with the Rams, but was relieved from his duties in February 2016, despite only losing once in 19 matches from September to December.

Clement wasted no time in finding another job in English football after parting company with Derby, as he was appointed as Swansea City’s manager, following the dismissal of Bob Bradley.

He guided Swansea to Premier League survival in his first season with the club having won 26 points from his 18 matches in charge.

After somewhat of a sluggish start to the 2017/18 season, Clement was dismissed from his role in charge of the Swans, but it wasn’t long until he was back in the managerial hot-seat.

Clement took charge of Berkshire-based Reading in March 2018, after former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam left his role as manager.

However, this was a managerial spell for Clement to quickly forget about, as he was sacked from his role in charge in December after failing to make a positive impact at the Madejski Stadium.

Clement that had a year out of management, before being appointed as Cercle Brugge’s new manager over in Belgium in the summer of 2020.

But he was in charge for just 25 competitive matches for the Belgian side, before being sacked after just one win from his last 13 matches, which saw them sit second from bottom in the league table.

Clement is yet to be linked with another managerial role since, but you would imagine that he’ll be keen to make a name for himself once again in the managerial hot-seat.