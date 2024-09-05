Viktor Gyokeres is potentially Coventry City's best player from the last decade.

It took a little while for the Sweden international to get to grips with playing football in England, as he failed to score a league goal during his time with Brighton and while on loan with Swansea. Even his initial spell with Coventry was a little slow.

He made 19 Championship appearances while on loan with the Sky Blues during the 2020/21 campaign and only managed to score three goals. Coventry must have seen talent there though, as they signed him on a permanent deal at the end of the season, which turned out to be a genius bit of business.

Once he had signed that permanent contract, Gyokeres really kicked on in the Championship. The 2021/22 season saw him score 17 goals and start all but five league games for the Sky Blues. The following season was even more impressive.

21 goals and 10 assists in one Championship campaign led him to be labelled somewhat of a modern-day legend after just two and a half seasons with the club.

Coventry made the play-offs that season, but despite two assists from Gyokeres in their play-off campaign, they lost out to Luton Town in the final.

Unfortunately, his goalscoring form meant that he attracted plenty of interest from clubs at a more elite level, and in July 2023, he left the club to join Portuguese side, Sporting CP – earning the Sky Blues a good fee, with more to come from a sell-on clause.

Gyokeres' time in Portugal so far

Coventry City fans were amazed at how well he did in the 2022/23 campaign, but no one would have expected him to put up the numbers he did last season with Sporting CP.

Gyokeres netted an incredible 29 goals in the Portuguese top flight in his first season with the club, assisting a further 9 along the way.

In nine separate league games, he scored two or more goals and was taking the division by storm. Sporting CP won the Portuguese top flight for the first time in three years, and it was largely thanks to the Swedish striker.

Not only was he banging in league goals, but he was also netting in Europe for the first time in his career, as he scored five Europa League goals in nine appearances.

Gyokeres has started this new season exceptionally well, unlike his former club Coventry, as he has already scored a whopping seven goals in just four appearances.

Gyokeres has attracted a lot of interest

After just one season with the Portuguese club, Gyokeres has cemented himself as one of the best strikers in the world and has received interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Arsenal is the club that has been mentioned the most over the last six months. In July, the Gunners sent out scouts to watch Gyokeres in action for Sporting ahead of a potential summer move.

Their priority has been a striker for a number of months now, and the Swede was supposedly at the top of their list of targets. Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, and Liverpool were also linked, but nothing came of it before deadline day amid suggestions he has a €100 million release clause.

After months of being targeted by some of Europe's biggest clubs, it now seems that Gyokeres will remain a Sporting CP player for at least the duration of this season.

Viktor Gyokeres' 2023/24 league campaign, as per fotmob Minutes Played Goals Shots Shots on Target Assists Chances Created Touches in Opposition Box 2,915 29 114 58 10 54 308

According to HITC, the striker has been offered a new long-term contract by the club, and he is now ready to accept it and commit his future to the Portuguese giants.

Gyokeres was an exceptional forward for Coventry City in the Championship, but no one would have expected him to reach these kind of heights and be so dominant at the elite level.

The Sky Blues would love to still have him at the club as they search for promotion to the Premier League but the cash they're likely to make once he is sold on should help.