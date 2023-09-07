Nobody could have envisaged just how Viktor Gyokeres’ career would turn out when he signed upon the dotted line on a professional basis for Coventry City.

The Swede had originally been at transfer market experts Brighton and Hove Albion as a youth player, though without even making a Premier League appearance for the Seagulls, he was sold permanently to Coventry for a £1million fee - despite scoring just three goals in 19 games for the Sky Blues in 2020-21 on a loan basis.

It was in the Midlands where he excelled massively. 17 league goals in his first permanent season was complimented by an even better 21 league strikes in his second, totalling 38 second in just 91 outings for a side that have hit incredible heights under Mark Robins.

But failure to win promotion meant that his spell in Coventry had to come to an end in the most frustrating of circumstances on the Wembley turf - with Premier League sides up and down the land all keeping an eye on his situation.

It would have been easy to keep an eye on how he had done if he’d moved to the English top-flight, but to much surprise, Gyokeres opted to sign for Portuguese giants Sporting CP - and with Europa League football on offer, we take a look at how he’s getting on.

How is Viktor Gyokeres getting on at Sporting?

It’s been a good start to the campaign for the side from the capital. Three wins and a draw in the league is almost a perfect start, and with the draw coming away at Braga - where many teams have struggled before - it’s something to build upon for manager Ruben Amorim.

Gyokeres bagged twice on his debut, with both goals coming in the space of a minute at the Estadio Jose Alvalade against Vizela - but despite playing in every minute of the league for Sporting since, he’s failed to get on the scoresheet - and he’s picked up yellow cards in his past two games.

Perhaps not an ideal start for the Swede, but two goals in four games is still a good ratio - even if they did come in the first 16 minutes of his 'Leoes' career.

Could Viktor Gyokeres return to England this season?

Not in terms of a transfer, but it is entirely plausible that Gyokeres will return to the United Kingdom this season - especially if recent Sporting draws are to go by in European competition.

Last season, the Portuguese giants knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League with a penalty shootout win at the Emirates Stadium, and nabbed a 1-1 draw at Tottenham in the Champions League group stages.

The season before that, they even held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium, and in 2018-19 had more success on British soil against Arsenal, where they left with a 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League group stages.

It’s fair to say Sporting have had a decent crack in England down the years - and Gyokeres may well add to that under Amorim.