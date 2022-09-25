How is ex-Coventry City player Marcus Tudgay getting on these days?

It is several years now since Marcus Tudgay last pulled on a Coventry City shirt.

After a career spent almost exclusively in the second-tier of English football with the likes of Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Charlton, the forward made the step to League One to join Coventry as he entered the latter stages of his career in the summer of 2014.

Over the next three years, Tudgay proved to be something of a bit part player for the Sky Blues, making 85 appearances and scoring 13 goals in all competitions for the club.

After 17th and sixth place finishes in his first two season with Coventry, his final season in the club ended in disappointment, despite claiming victory in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley, a match in whuch Tuday came on as a late substitute in a 2-1 win over Oxford United.

A 23rd place finish in the League One table saw the club relegated to League Two, and brought an end to Tudgay’s time with Coventry, as he was released by the club following the expiry of his contract.

That would also bring an end to the striker’s time in the Football League, as he dropped into the non-league pyramid, turning out for both Sutton Coldfield Town, and South Normanton Athletic.

But having now moved on from the latter of those, with Tudgay no longer named on the latter’s squad list, it appears as though his playing career may now be all but over, despite no official announcement.

Indeed, at 39-years-old, the striker is not at the age where many other players would likely be thinking about calling time on their playing careers, if indeed, they have not already done so.

As a result, it seems as though his time with Coventry was something of a final hurrah for Tudgay, with that EFL Trophy success ensuring he did have one high note to go out on, with his first major honour.