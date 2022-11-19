How is ex-Coventry City player Marcus Hall getting on at the moment?

Marcus Hall enjoyed two illustrious spells at Coventry City in his playing career and represented England at U21 level along the way.

The 46-year-old was one of the Sky Blues’ most reliable full-backs since the turn of the millennium and will likely be casting a keen eye over their fortunes this term under Mark Robins.

Hall also played for Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, and Northampton Town in a career spanning over 17 years, involving many ups and downs in that period.

Hall has taken on a whole range of jobs and challenges since retiring from football, without venturing into more conventional fields of work like coaching or the media.

The former versatile defender worked as a football consultant after finishing his playing days with the Cobblers for First Sports Agency for almost three years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Between that work finishing in 2015, Hall has been an Engineering Release Specialist, Exterior Trim Release Supervisor, and a Product Information Planner.

Hall had to deal with a very distressing time in 2019 as his wife was assaulted in the street, he detailed the incident to the Mail Online at the time, in what would have been an extremely difficult period for the family.

After a long and rich career in the EFL and the top-flight of English football, Hall is an example of the wide variety of career paths that can be entered by ex-professional footballers after retirement.

Only a small number of EFL players will have the luxury of not needing to enter the world of full-time work after hanging up their boots, and it is important that players receive support and are aware of all their options when the time comes to conclude their on-pitch adventure.

Working with football agents may also be an option that entices a lot of current players, the role would be very different from working at a football club itself.