How is ex-Coventry City player Marc McNulty getting on these days?

The 2017-18 season was Coventry City’s first in the fourth tier of English football in 58 years, and the Sky Blues made sure that it was only a brief stay in League Two.

Despite only finishing in sixth position in that campaign, Coventry made their way through the play-offs and back into League One, and they now find themselves as a secure, consolidated Championship outfit.

The main figurehead aside from Mark Robins who proved pivotal in that promotion-winning season was Marc McNulty, who arrived at the Ricoh Arena with a point to prove after a disappointing time at Sheffield United.

What Robins got out of McNulty though was a regular supply of goals, with the Scot netting 28 times in 51 appearances in all competitions.

A record like that was always going to get the striker noticed and he ended up making the step up to the Championship in the summer of 2018, with Cov bringing in £1.2 million for his signature.

McNulty’s time at the Royals proved to be a nightmare though – nearly four years down the line though, what is he doing now?

Well McNulty is coming into the last few months of the contract he penned at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but he hasn’t played any league football for the Berkshire side since December 2018.

Cup appearances have occurred but he’s spent the majority of his time out on loan at Hibernian, Sunderland, Hibs again and then Dundee United.

Despite only scoring three league goals for the Tangerines last season, McNulty was resigned by Dundee United on a season-long loan last summer, but the current campaign was interrupted early on by a hamstring injury.

McNulty spent three months on the sidelines, which has restricted his appearance count to just 20 in all competitions with just three goals – the same amount as last year.

It’s clear to see that since leaving Coventry, McNulty’s career hasn’t gone according to plan, but with his Reading contract up at the end of the campaign he can potentially rebuild himself elsewhere in the EFL or in Scotland as a 29-year-old who still has years left.