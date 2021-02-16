How is ex-Coventry City player Carl Baker getting on these days?

Say the name Carl Baker to anyone associated with Coventry City and you’ll be met with tales of skillful and committed performances from a player who captured the imaginations of supporters both young and old during his time with the club.

Originally arriving in the Midlands to link up with the Sky Blues back in January 2010 after a strong spell with Stockport County, Baker was likened to club legend Tommy Hutchinson due to his nimble style of play.

Largely operating on the right of midfield, the Liverpool born playmaker would often cut inside onto his less-favoured left foot in order to shoot for goal, thus making him tough player to defend against for full backs.

He would go on to notch up 15 goals and 13 assists during the 2012/13 season thus bagging the Player of the Season award at the club and with it the adulation of the Coventry City faithful who had quickly taken to a player who would go on to captain the side.

In the end his stint in Sky Blue came to an abrupt halt as his contract was cancelled by mutual consent in September 2014 after the club had decided that it would be best for the player to try something new in his career.

A subsequent move to Milton Keynes followed, with the silky midfielder helping his new side to promotion to the Championship for the first time in their history before moving on to yet another new challenge with Portsmouth.

During his time at Fratton Park, Baker would go on to lift the League Two title and thus help his new side in their ascent back to the Premier League after falling on such hard times financially.

Then came a spell of over a year without playing that ended with a return to Coventry before dropping down to non-league in more recent years with the likes of Brackley Town and Nuneaton Borough.

With well over 300 career appearances to his name, Baker will be able to hang up his boots and say that he made a big impact on many during his time with the Sky Blues and was a standout contributor for the club during a long period of ongoing unrest due to off field incidents involving the Ricoh Arena.