How is ex-Coventry City man Jay Tabb getting on these days?

When Coventry City opted to sign Jay Tabb from Bristol City in 2006, not many of the club’s supporters would have envisaged just how much of an impact he would have at the Ricoh Arena.

Whereas the midfielder did illustrate some real signs of quality during his time at Brentford, he was unable to inspire his side to promotion to the second-tier as they suffered defeat in the play-offs to Swansea City.

Given that Coventry offered the allure of Championship football at the time of his switch, Tabb decided to end his association with the Bees in order to join the West Midlands-based outfit.

In his debut season, the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international made 31 appearances for the club in the second-tier as they achieved a 17th place finish.

Although his side were extremely underwhelming during the following campaign, Tabb was able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis which helped Coventry narrowly avoid relegation to the third-tier.

Named Player of the Year by the Sky Blues’ supporters for his performances, the midfielder would have been aiming to push on in the 2008/09 season.

However, with Coventry languishing in the bottom-half of the Championship, Tabb opted to move to Reading in January 2009.

So where is Tabb now?

After making 104 appearances for the Sky Blues in all competitions, the midfielder played for the Royals for four years before leaving the club to join Ipswich Town on a permanent deal in 2013.

Following an impressive debut campaign at Portman Road, Tabb helped Ipswich reach the play-offs in the Championship in 2015 by featuring on 40 occasions during the regular season.

However, despite starting both legs of the Tractor Boys’ clash with arch-rivals Norwich City, he couldn’t prevent his side from suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the semi-finals of the competition.

Having fallen out of favour at Ipswich, Tabb called time on his playing career after the 2015/16 season.

The former Coventry man now works as a stable lad for racehorse trainer Philip Hobbs with whom he attended the Cheltenham Festival last week.