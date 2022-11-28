How is ex-Coventry City and Sheffield United player Leon Clarke getting on at the moment?

Making well over 450 appearances throughout his career, former Coventry City and Sheffield United forward Leon Clarke had himself a fine career in the EFL.

Indeed, for the Sky Blues Clarke was prolific, appearing 45 times for Coventry whilst netting an impressive 27 goals between 2013 and 2014.

For the Blades, Clarke was not too bad in front of goal, either, scoring 32 times and registering 10 assists in 96 Sheffield United appearances.

Although Sheffield United were the club he played for the second most amount of times during his career, the side he appeared most for was Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After coming through their youth set up, Clarke would go on to represent the Molineux outfit on 113 occasions across two spells with the club.

During those spells he netted 18 goals and registered two assists.

Indeed, according to Transfermarkt, throughout a 513 game career for a variety of clubs, Clarke netted 153 goals and registered 35 assists.

With that said, and the World Cup break upon us, we thought we’d take a look at what the forward was getting up to currently.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Sheffield United facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Sheffield United were founded over 150 years ago Real Fake

How is he getting on at the moment?

Unfortunately, at the moment, there is not too much to report with regards to Leon Clarke’s goings on.

Indeed, since the summer the 37-year-old has been without a club, although, he is yet to announce his retirement from the game.

His last club, at the time of writing, was Bristol Rovers, with Clarke having joined them on a one year deal last season.

His campaign ended having played 11 league matches for Rovers, scoring two goals for the club in a season that saw them go up automatically on the final day.

Indeed, that promotion was the sixth of Clarke’s career, as he can be seen celebrating on social media below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leon Clarke (@leon_clarke09)

At this time, it remains to be seen whether or not Clarke ultimately decides to hang up his boots, which you would perhaps suggest is more and more likely the longer he goes without a club.

Indeed, there may not even be a desire to find a new club on his part, although as above, he is yet to release a statement confirming his retirement.