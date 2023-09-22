Leeds United made a slow start initially under Daniel Farke, but have shown a lot of encouraging signs since accumulating their first win of the season against Ipswich Town on August 26th.

Since then, the Whites have gone undefeated with two goalless draws against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City sandwiching a ruthless 3-0 victory away to Millwall.

One man who has stood out in the infancy of the German's tenure at Elland Road comes in the form of his first signing, Ethan Ampadu.

Ampadu joined Leeds from Chelsea in the summer for an estimated £7m fee, which could rise further depending on add-ons. And with that in mind, FLW looks at how he has performed since swapping West London for West Yorkshire.

How has Ethan Ampadu performed for Leeds United so far?

The 46-time Wales international has been one of United's standout performers in the opening seven Championship games, already becoming a favourite with the Elland Road faithful for his tenacious performances in the centre of midfield.

Utilised as a defensive minded midfielder alongside another newcomer into the first-team setup in the form of 17-year-old Archie Gray, Ampadu has been a key asset in Daniel Farke's high-intensity style of play, and has shown his capabilities of being able to adapt to the relentless nature of the second tier, playing every minute of the season to date.

What are Ethan Ampadu's average stats so far this season?

According to data from WhoScored, the midfielder has been Leeds' sixth-highest performer overall, with an average rating of 6.98 - only Luke Ayling has a higher rating in the Whites' defensive ranks behind the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe.

He has averaged 2.4 tackles per game, which is exactly the profile of player required in midfield alongside the flair players at Farke's disposal to have a successful season, as well as 2.3 clearances per 90.

Ampadu has also averaged one shot per game so far, showing that he is unafraid to strike from range should the opportunity arise. In Wednesday night's goalless draw at the MKM Stadium, Ampadu saw one chance from the edge of the box well blocked, as well as a speculative effort which rose high of Ryan Alsopp's net.

Based off fellow data-driven site SofaScore, Ampadu hasn't dropped below an average rating of 7.0 in Leeds' last four matches, and whilst the attacking outlets very much grabbed the headlines in the two victories, the midfielder should perhaps be gaining as many plaudits for doing the so-called 'dirty work'.

What has been said about Ethan Ampadu by his new head coach?

Prior to the beginning of the Championship season, in which United drew 2-2 with Cardiff City, Daniel Farke had already seen enough promise from his new signing, particularly in a pre-season outing against AS Monaco at the York Community Stadium.

"I'm pretty pleased with the signing of Ethan Ampadu.

"I think today he has showed some glimpses and in the many periods why wanted him so much. He's a young player with much potential, also more to come, but already an experienced player so he was quite crucial in the first half." He said via Leeds Live.

What has Ethan Ampadu said about Leeds United's recent performances?

Ampadu believes that Leeds are heading in the right direction based off their recent displays, but that there are still areas for improvement after the draw against Hull.

"When you can't go and win a game, obviously don't lose it but also a little bit disappointed. We had a lot of chances, especially in the first half and the first 60 minutes maybe." The midfielder told LUFCTV via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"In the first 60 minutes we had a lot of chances and we have just got to be a little bit more clinical."

"Whenever there is a red card the other team gets a bit of momentum. It was about everyone digging in and everyone putting their bodies on the line which we did."