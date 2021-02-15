How is ex-Charlton Athletic player Lawrie Wilson getting on these days?

Charlton Athletic have had a number of players that have come and gone over the years at The Valley, with the Addicks now playing their football in League One.

They’re sat eighth in the third-tier standings under the management of Lee Bowyer, and will be eager to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking this term.

One player that has moved on from Charlton is Lawrie Wilson, with the full-back making 108 appearances across a three-year spell with the Addicks.

He signed for the club in June 2012 from Stevenage for an undisclosed fee, which meant that this was his second spell with the London-based club, after previously playing for them during his youth career.

Wilson scored his first goal for Charlton in a 1-1 draw with Wolves in October, as the Addicks went on to finish ninth in the Championship table.

The full-back heavily featured for them in the 2013/14 season, but struggled for consistent game time in the following league campaign, which resulted in him briefly being sent out on loan to Rotherham United.

Wilson left the club to join Bolton Wanderers in August 2015, but was frozen out of the team by Neil Lennon in September, after a below-par performance against Huddersfield Town, as he went on to join Peterborough United on loan for the remainder of that season.

Injuries saw Wilson leave Bolton permanently when his contract expired in 2017, and later joined Port Vale. But his spell with them was short-lived, as he went on to sign for Ebbsfleet United.

The full-back made 17 appearances for the club during his first season with them, as they missed out on promotion into League Two after being beaten by Tranmere Rovers in their play-off semi-final.

He then left Ebbsfleet upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2019/20 season, before joining Vanarama National League South team Billericay Town.

Wilson has gone on to feature regularly for them, although his future remains unclear, with off-the-field events calling a halt to their 2020/21 season for the time being.

He has been helping with the off-the-field crisis recently as well, with Wilson being pictured donating food to the local food bank.

It was a pleasure to be part of this today. Thank you for having me 💙 It’s more important than ever to look out for each other and help where we can https://t.co/tPoumJTpxz — Lawrie Wilson (@Lawrie_Wilson) November 12, 2020