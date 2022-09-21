How is ex-Charlton Athletic player Igor Vetokele getting on these days?

Igor Vetokele spent five years at Charlton Athletic between 2014 and 2019, with the striker returning to the Belgian top-flight since departing South London.

Vetokele had two loan spells in Belgium as his Charlton career slowed in its final few years and the Jupiler League seems to suit the Angolan more than EFL football did, after an initial purple patch following his arrival from Copenhagen.

The 30-year-old has two years left on his contract with Westerlo, who he joined in the summer of 2023, and has started the 2022/23 season very promisingly.

Westerlo won promotion from the Belgian second tier last season, with Vetokele contributing just one goal in 18 appearances across the campaign.

However, the Angolan’s start to life back in the top-flight has been excellent and he is currently the joint-third top scorer in the division after nine matches.

Vetokele has scored four goals in the club’s opening nine, starting six of them and even captaining the club in their last two league outings, netting the opener in a 2-1 win over Anderlecht last time out at home.

Vetokele enjoyed a decent 2020/21 season for Westerlo in the second tier, but no one would have expected him to step up to the top-flight as impressively this term given his ups and downs at a lower level last season.

The Angolan’s fitness levels have been very up and down over the last few years, and his numbers in front of goal so far this season would suggest that his body is in as healthy a condition as it has been in recent seasons.

Vetokele scored 18 goals in 86 appearances for the Addicks, most notably chipping in with 11 goals and nine assists in his debut season, 2014/15, forming an effective partnership with Tony Watt at the top of the pitch under Guy Luzon.

It will be interesting to see if he can continue his good form in the top-flight this term, seemingly beginning to realise the clear potential that he has always possessed.