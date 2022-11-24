How is ex-Charlton Athletic player Ademola Lookman getting on at the moment?

It has been a fairly rocky ride for Ademola Lookman since leaving Charlton Athletic, but the versatile forward appears to have settled down as a crucial player for Serie A side Atalanta and is becoming key for Nigeria on the international stage.

Lookman’s moves to Everton and RB Leipzig on the whole did not go as well as either party would have liked, but the promise that the 25-year-old showed in loan spells at Fulham and Leicester City in the last two seasons in the Premier League, were enough to convince La Dea to bring him in this summer.

Atalanta were competing with Napoli at the summit of the Italian top-flight for the majority of the first part of the season before the World Cup, but three losses on the bounce have seen them slip to sixth place.

La Dea have benefitted from not playing in Europe this season and being able to focus on the league as a result, under Gian Piero Gasperini, but will need to address their slide when domestic action resumes.

Lookman has hit the ground running in Bergamo and is the joint-third top scorer in Serie A with seven goals, in great company with Lautaro Martinez also notching seven times, while Lookman has found the net one more time than the likes of Rafael Leao, Ciro Immobile and Edin Dzeko as things stand.

Remarkably Lookman still has more appearances for the Addicks than any other club, despite departing almost six years ago, but that state of affairs looks set to change, having signed for Atalanta on a deal running until the summer of 2026.

The 25-year-old has scored once in four appearances for Nigeria, linking up with former Addick Joe Aribo on the internationl stage, and could take on a senior role for the Super Eagles in the coming years.

Settled at last is the overarching message of this piece, with Lookman’s stock rising significantly for his form at the beginning of his Atalanta career.