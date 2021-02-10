How is ex-Charlton Athletic manager Guy Luzon getting on these days?

Charlton Athletic appear to be on a rather even keel at the moment in terms of off-field matters and that has been a long time coming.

Lee Bowyer has been manager of the club throughout the most recent patch of turmoil, with ESI’s debacle threatening the very future of the club until Thomas Sandgaard stepped in to take charge.

Indeed, it appears, for now, the days of chopping and changing at manager and boardroom level are finally a thing of the past, which means we can look back at certain remnants of that era, in this case Guy Luzon, with an air of nostalgia without it ringing true about the present as well.

Luzon arrived in January 2015, a few months after losing his job at Belgian club Standard Liege, and left in the following October with a win percentage rate of 33.3%.

Indeed, it wasn’t the most memorable period at The Valley with them finishing the Championship 12th in 14/15, before getting relegated to League One a season later with Luzon sacked early in 15/16 after a poor start to the campaign.

Off-field matters obviously didn’t help him and he’s since been managing back in his native Israel.

He started in 2016 at Hapoel Tel Aviv and has since been in charge at Maccabi Haifa and Beitar Jerusalem whilst he’s now the current boss at Maccabi Petah Tikva, a role he has had since 2019.

Were each of these 20 former Charlton Athletic players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Carl Jenkinson Right Left