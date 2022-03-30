How is ex-Charlton Athletic manager Guy Luzon getting on at the moment?

Guy Luzon oversaw an impressive second half to the 2014/15 season with Charlton Athletic as the club finished 12th in the Championship with a total of 60 points.

The likes of Tony Watt, Igor Vetokele and Johann Berg Gudmundsson have moved in different directions and the club find themselves back in League One with very little to play for in the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

Luzon was a very surprising and left field appointment following the dismissal of Bob Peeters in the dugout, despite the Belgian starting very well in the role.

Luzon has taken four managerial jobs since leaving The Valley early on in 2015/16, when Charlton were relegated to the third tier, all in his homeland of Israel.

The 46-year-old returned for a second spell with Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2016, before brief stints at Maccabi Haifa and Beitar Jerusalem followed.

In 2019, Luzon became Maccabi Petah Tikva manager for the third time in his career before leaving the role last year.

The Addicks played some of their best football in recent memory under Luzon in the second half of 2014/15, with Yoni Buyens orchestrating from a central midfield role and Joe Gomez coming through the youth setup as an emerging talent in English football.

The 12th placed finish provided a platform to build from, to which was not taken advantage of, and adversely to club embarked on a downward trajectory that has only been addressed in the last couple of years.