How is ex-Charlton Athletic man Igor Vetokele getting on these days?

Having joined Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2014 from Danish side Copenhagen, Igor Vetokele would spend the next five years on the books at The Valley.

During that time, the striker would score 18 goals in 86 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks, although he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Championship to League One at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Following that relegation to the third-tier, Vetokele spent the next two years on loan in Belgium, first with Zulte Waregem and then with Sint-Truidense.

Returning to Charlton for the 2018/19 campaign, Vetokele then five goals in 25 games across the course of the campaign as the club won promotion back to the Championship via the play-offs.

That however, was not enough to secure a new deal for the striker at The Valley, and he was released by Charlton in the summer of 2019 following the expiration of his contract with the club.

In the wake of his departure from Charlton, Vetokele would return to Belgium, the country of his birth, joining second-tier side Westerlo.

Since making that move, Vetokele has scored 12 times in 59 appearances across all competitions for Westerlo, although this season has been a rather bittersweet one for the striker.

Although Westerlo currently sit ten points clear at the top of the second-tier with a game in hand – meaning they look well set for promotion to the Belgian top-flight – Vetokele himself has been unable to find the net in his 13 appearances this season, with only four of those coming as a starter.

Even so, with two-and-a-half years remaining on Vetokele’s contract with Westerlo, the 29-year-old’s future does at least look secure for the time being.

You feel therefore, that he may well be relishing the chance to prove himself in Belgium’s top-flight once again, providing his side can get themselves over the line in their push for promotion.